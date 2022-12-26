Pacific precipitation moves into Gem State today

Lots of moisture is headed to Idaho this last week of 2022 due to a low pressure system currently hitting the Pacific NW.

Starting this afternoon, the Treasure Valley will see about a 20% chance of precipitation and the west central mountains will see about a 50% chance of precipitation.

Our valleys will be warming up into the upper 30s and low 40s today, so that precip will come down in the form of rain. The higher elevations will see more of a rain/snow mix.

You know what that means...roads will be slick with this system. Be careful tonight!

Overnight (starting at 11 PM) the system will really hit the region bringing about a 90% chance of rain in the Treasure Valley.

We'll continue to see this system play out through the week.