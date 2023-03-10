Overnight snow in Idaho, showers continue to roll through region

Lots of overnight snow in the region and our ski report is already looking awesome this morning! We're continuing to track snow showers for our mountains through the day. Here's the report from our 6AM show.

March 10 Morning Ski Report

A Winter Storm Warning will stay into effect through 5PM for areas of the west central and east central mountains. Strong winds in the mountains will cause blowing snow and potential for snow squalls today. Use caution doing any mountain traveling today and tonight. We're also seeing potential for avalanches with this heavy snow. Make sure to check backcountry conditions if you're heading out.

The Treasure Valley will see some light scattered showers this Friday morning but this afternoon, we're getting sunshine!

Wind is on the docket once again today, with a wind advisory in effect until 5PM. We're looking at wind speeds 25-35 mph with gusts up to 55mph. That strong breeze will make it feel cold outside...bundle up!

Idaho News 6

Saturday will mellow out. It's set to be a pretty dry and mild day in the Gem State. We'll see a return of moisture Sunday which carries through next week. Temperatures are set to warm into the 50s. Yippee!