Overnight clouds & snow flurries

Another weak disturbance moving in from the northwest will bring some light snow to the west-central mountains and snow flurries to the valley overnight.

Boise saw plenty of sunshine on Wednesday but clouds will be on the increase with snow flurries late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Sunshine could return later in the day Thursday.

The snow in the central mountains will be light with less than an inch likely but 1"-2" in ski areas.

On Friday and into the weekend I expect a mix of sun & clouds with Boise warming to the upper 30s. So with some sunshine and those warmer temperatures, we can expect some decent weather to get outdoors in the valley this weekend.

In McCall for the winter carnival this weekend I expect it to be mostly sunny on Saturday and Sunday with cold mornings near zero degrees but afternoon temperatures in the 30s.