Overcast day with isolated showers on the docket

Rounds of moisture are rolling inland from the coast bringing more off and on showers to the region.

Treasure Valley: We'll see about a 30% chance of mixed precipitation in our lower elevations today. A larger system will pick up around 5PM bringing that chance up to 75%. So bring your umbrella to work because it will likely be raining on your drive home. We'll warm into the 40s today.

Central Mountains: Expect snow this afternoon and evening. Most areas will see a 50% chance of precipitation as a larger system moves inland. Snow totals will be 2-8 inches.

Magic Valley: Off and on light showers will roll through the region today. Mixed precipitation as temperatures will be in the upper 30s —> low 40s.

Plan for a slick commute tomorrow evening due to overnight precipitation.

