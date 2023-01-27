Overcast conditions on deck for Friday, active weather circulates Idaho this weekend

We're tracking overcast conditions for most of the region today as a NW flow pushes active weather into Idaho.

Active weather on track for Idaho today.



This morning, snow showers in SE Idaho and the panhandle along with some breezy conditions. pic.twitter.com/FkFJs4GUSh — Geneva Zoltek TV (@GenevaZoltek) January 27, 2023

In the Treasure Valley, the area will see a slight chance - about 20% of the area - seeing precipitation until this afternoon. Due to temps in the lower valleys, that'll be mixed precipitation or straight up rain. Other than that, cloud cover remains pretty significant.

Idaho News 6

Most of the moisture is concentrated in southeastern Idaho this morning, but we're seeing some isolated snow showers develop in areas of the west central mountains too. Snow accumulations are set to be 1-4" in higher elevations today in this area. We'll get an additional round of moisture tomorrow.

On the SE side of Idaho, we do have some watches and warnings in effect. Use caution if doing any traveling as there will be windy conditions today (gusts up to 40 mph) as well as possible blowing snow in these areas.