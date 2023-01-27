Watch Now
Overcast conditions on deck for Friday, active weather circulates Idaho this weekend

Posted at 8:13 AM, Jan 27, 2023
We're tracking overcast conditions for most of the region today as a NW flow pushes active weather into Idaho.

In the Treasure Valley, the area will see a slight chance - about 20% of the area - seeing precipitation until this afternoon. Due to temps in the lower valleys, that'll be mixed precipitation or straight up rain. Other than that, cloud cover remains pretty significant.

Treasure Valley Day Planer

Most of the moisture is concentrated in southeastern Idaho this morning, but we're seeing some isolated snow showers develop in areas of the west central mountains too. Snow accumulations are set to be 1-4" in higher elevations today in this area. We'll get an additional round of moisture tomorrow.

On the SE side of Idaho, we do have some watches and warnings in effect. Use caution if doing any traveling as there will be windy conditions today (gusts up to 40 mph) as well as possible blowing snow in these areas.

Jan 27 Watches/Warnings

