Out with the storms and in with spectacular sunshine. Here's how long it will last.

A strong cold front brought a final bout of wind, rain, and flooding to the state late Tuesday night.

Much drier weather has arrived and will stick around through the rest of the week. The dewpoint temperature will drop into the 20s as opposed to the 50s we saw for nearly two weeks. The lower the dewpoint, the drier the air. This refreshing and cool airmass will slowly warm into Saturday before another even colder airmass arrives Sunday night.

Expect spectacular weather with sunshine, dry air, a breeze, and comfortable temperatures in the mid-70s Wednesday.

Sunshine and the breeze will continue Thursday with valley temps in the upper 70s making for another amazing day.

Friday will warm to the lower 80s with lighter wind and sunshine with temperatures in the mountains in the 70s.

Saturday will be the warmest day with highs in the mid-80s in the valley with a partly cloudy sky. The mountains will see an increase in clouds with a chance of showers before sunset and temps in the upper 70s.

Sunday will be much cooler after a powerful cold front crosses the area Saturday night. Temperatures will drop over 15 degrees from Saturday to Sunday. It will be very chilly in McCall on Sunday with rain showers likely and an afternoon high only in the mid-50s. The valley will be near 70 with a breeze and a chance of showers.

Snow will likely fall in the central mountains above 5800 feet Monday night! A few inches could accumulate above 6000 feet.

Stay connected for updates to my forecast!

