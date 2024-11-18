Our stormy weekend is a preview of what's to come

Weather Summary
A powerful cold front will sweep through the region Sunday night, bringing more heavy snowfall to the mountains and a rain-snow mix to the valley. Snow levels will plummet to the valley floors behind the front, with 5-10 inches of snow totals above 6,500 feet and 1-3 inches in the Long Valley and Owyhee Mountains.
Looking ahead to this week, expect scattered snow showers Monday afternoon, with temperatures around 5 degrees below normal. Winds will pick up Tuesday, ahead of a warm front bringing light snow to the area Tuesday night changing to rain on Wednesday in the
valleys.
By mid-week, an atmospheric river will bring significant precipitation through the weekend. Wednesday's snow levels will rise, changing over to rain by Thursday in Long Valley, with the ski areas and peaks potentially receiving over a foot of new snow. Temperatures will be above normal Thursday-Saturday, with Sunday returning to normal.
Detailed Forecast
Tonight
Rain showers turning to snow showers with no accumulation, low 32, southeast wind 5-14 mph, 100% chance
Monday
Partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance rain/snow showers, high 42, west-northwest wind 5-8 mph
Monday Night
40% chance rain/snow showers, low 27, light variable wind
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, high 41, southeast wind 5-11 mph
Tuesday Night
40% chance snow, low 34, east-southeast wind 10-16 mph
Wednesday
50% chance snow changing to rain showers otherwise just cloudy, high 45
Wednesday Night
70% chance rain, low 39, cloudy
Thursday
70% chance rain, high 50, cloudy
Thursday Night
60% chance rain, low 41, mostly cloudy
Friday
50% chance rain, high 53, mostly cloudy
Saturday
60% chance rain, high 52, mostly cloudy
Saturday Night
60% chance rain, low 36, mostly cloudy
Sunday
40% chance rain, high 47, mostly cloudy
Stay connected right here and to my Facebook Page for updates to this storm week ahead