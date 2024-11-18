Our stormy weekend is a preview of what's to come

Weather Summary

A powerful cold front will sweep through the region Sunday night, bringing more heavy snowfall to the mountains and a rain-snow mix to the valley. Snow levels will plummet to the valley floors behind the front, with 5-10 inches of snow totals above 6,500 feet and 1-3 inches in the Long Valley and Owyhee Mountains.

Looking ahead to this week, expect scattered snow showers Monday afternoon, with temperatures around 5 degrees below normal. Winds will pick up Tuesday, ahead of a warm front bringing light snow to the area Tuesday night changing to rain on Wednesday in the

valleys.

By mid-week, an atmospheric river will bring significant precipitation through the weekend. Wednesday's snow levels will rise, changing over to rain by Thursday in Long Valley, with the ski areas and peaks potentially receiving over a foot of new snow. Temperatures will be above normal Thursday-Saturday, with Sunday returning to normal.

Detailed Forecast

Tonight

Rain showers turning to snow showers with no accumulation, low 32, southeast wind 5-14 mph, 100% chance

Monday

Partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance rain/snow showers, high 42, west-northwest wind 5-8 mph

Monday Night

40% chance rain/snow showers, low 27, light variable wind

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, high 41, southeast wind 5-11 mph

Tuesday Night

40% chance snow, low 34, east-southeast wind 10-16 mph

Wednesday

50% chance snow changing to rain showers otherwise just cloudy, high 45

Wednesday Night

70% chance rain, low 39, cloudy

Thursday

70% chance rain, high 50, cloudy

Thursday Night

60% chance rain, low 41, mostly cloudy

Friday

50% chance rain, high 53, mostly cloudy

Saturday

60% chance rain, high 52, mostly cloudy

Saturday Night

60% chance rain, low 36, mostly cloudy

Sunday

40% chance rain, high 47, mostly cloudy

Stay connected right here and to my Facebook Page for updates to this storm week ahead