Our midweek chill should end just in time for the weekend

Lots of clouds and cooler temperatures will stay with us through Thursday with a warming trend starting Friday afternoon. Expect a breeze Wednesday afternoon along with lots of clouds and cool temperatures.

Wednesday night a low-pressure system will enter the West Central Mountains bringing some light snow to the mountains and there is a chance of a coating of snow in the Treasure Valley by sunrise Thursday. Southeast Boise to Wilderness Ranch and Avimor could see the ground whiten with snow before melting later Thursday morning. The foothills north of Boise could see 1"-2" of snow. The wind will kick in on Thursday afternoon with gusts of 30-40 mph.

Lighter wind will be with us for Friday and Saturday with lots of sunshine and temperature rising from the upper-50s Friday to mid-60s on Saturday.

By Sunday the breeze will increase but the temperatures will soar to the mid-70s!

