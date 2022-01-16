Watch
Our inversion is holding strong

Valley clouds, haze, and pollution continue
Posted at 3:12 PM, Jan 16, 2022
Low clouds and haze have been locked in the valley and we can expect similar conditions for the foreseeable future.

Pollution and haze have been building and our air quality will go into the moderate category at times this week.

In the mountain valleys, similar conditions are expected but mountain peaks and passes have been experiencing afternoon high temperatures topping 50 degrees. High pressure is firmly in place and will only weaken a bit as a disturbance brings a chance of light snow to central Idaho on Thursday.

High pressure will strengthen again going into the weekend and this dry weather pattern could continue until the end of January.

I will keep a close eye on the long-range computer models to see if the pattern may change any earlier. Stay connected to my Facebook Page for updates.

