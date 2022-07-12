Our heat wave is here to stay for a while

Hot temperatures will be the main focus of our weather through this week and weekend with isolated storms from time to time.

Boise topped 100 on Tuesday and that is a good possibility through Sunday. Heat advisories may be issued many if not all days for the rest of the week.

Clouds Wednesday morning will make for a very warm morning Wednesday with some places in the valley only dropping into the mid to upper-70s!

Isolated storms will develop later on Wednesday. Any storms that form will produce gusty wind. Right now it appears that Ada County could see some storms during the early evening hours.

More storms could form in different areas over the next several days.

Areas above 5000 feet will continue to see high temperatures of 85-90.

