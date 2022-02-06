Our dry weather pattern continues through the week

Our dry January is continuing in February and could last the majority of the month. Very little snow is expected statewide into the third week of February.

The normal temperature for Boise is now 42 degrees and we can expect temperatures around normal for the week and possibly even a few degrees above normal at times.

A temperature inversion will form at times and low clouds will form in some areas at night and in the morning but lots of sunshine is likely otherwise.

The next threat for snow will be in the central mountains and it won't come until a week from Monday! After that, there is a chance of mountain snow on February 18th and the 23rd but neither looks to be very heavy as they will be coming in from the north-northwest which does not allow much pacific moisture to make its way into our area.

