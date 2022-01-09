Our dry weather pattern continues all week

High pressure has moved over the west causing a break in the precipitation that will last at least all week and maybe longer.

After a month of relentless storms pounded Idaho with heavy mountain snow we now have high pressure centered over the west pushing all storms to the north through Canada and eventually into the northeast US. The nation's capital may see a major snowstorm by the end of the coming week.

In the meantime, an inversion will develop over Idaho meaning warmer temperatures in the higher elevations will allow moisture to be trapped in the valley resulting in low clouds and fog forming. This will start first at the lowest elevations in the western Treasure Valley Monday morning then could spread east to Ada County by Tuesday morning and continue the rest of the week.

Stay connected to my Facebook Page which will give updates on where any dense fog may form.