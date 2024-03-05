Ongoing Winter Storm continues, here's what you need to know.

Good Morning Idaho!

Monday morning, 2"-3" of snow fell across the Treasure Valley. This morning, another 1"-2" is expected. Snow showers will be present for the morning commute, mixing and changing over to rainfall around 11am. Road conditions will be slick as snow showers and rainfall mix together, drive with caution today. Temperatures will remain at or above freezing which will limit snow accumulation, but keeping roads wet through the morning and evening commute.

Snow amounts will vary this morning with the highest amounts, 2" or more, being between Ontario and Nampa. Snow is possible for the Boise Metro today, with a slight chance of 2" accumulating.

Snow accumulations for the mountains:

Boise Mountains 6"-12"

Bogus 12"

Idaho City 7"

West central mountains including McCall 3"-4"

Tamarack and Brundage: 4"-6" (by Wednesday

morning)

The cold front will shift southward by the evening, however, this will allow cold air from the North to push into the area allowing widespread snow across the region. With temperatures dropping below freezing tonight, the upper 20s, this will likely make road conditions icy and freezing going into Wednesday morning.

Good news is some relief is on the way, dry conditions are expected going into Thursday, with temperatures warming to the 50s by the weekend.

The next storm system is expected to arrive Sunday, going into Monday.