One storm exits as another takes aim for Idaho

Snow in the Treasure Valley has been light as expected but slick secondary roadways are likely overnight into Tuesday morning. Interstate 84 over the Blues was closed during Monday afternoon and evening due to many accidents as a result of the snow. Be sure to check the ODOT website if you need to travel over the Blue Mountains of northeast Oregon Monday night or Tuesday morning.

The ski resorts in Idaho saw 4"-6" of snow as of Monday evening.

Another stronger and much wetter storm will impact Idaho from Tuesday night into Friday morning. The valley will see a chance of a slick morning commute Wednesday before temperatures warm to near 40. The mountains will see several inches of snow Wednesday with another 4"-8" Wednesday night and yet another 6"-12" on Thursday. The McCall area could end up with 8"-12" of snow between Tuesday night and Thursday Night.

The Treasure Valley may see some light snow accumulation Thursday night into Friday morning then again over the weekend as colder air moves into the region.

Stay connected to my forecast for updates on snow accumulation forecasts!