Boise hit 87 degrees on Monday which was just one degree shy of the record set back in the 1940s

Tuesday will be almost as warm as Monday then much cooler weather moves in with low 70s Wednesday and only in the 60s with a chance of showers on Thursday and Friday.

The will weekend looks dry with some sunshine but much cooler with highs only in the 60s.

Early next week will be even cooler with highs only in the 50s and significant mountain snow possible.