One more storm system before a cool and dry trend

Happy Tuesday Idaho!

The remnants of another atmospheric river will bring us light showers and snow! But don't fret the back end of the week looks dry just in time for your thanksgiving and holiday shopping.

For today, pack the umbrella or a rain coat for the morning commute. If you're in the Treasure Valley, Cloudy conditions are expected this morning with Light showers passing through from 6am-8am. It's possible that we could see a wintry mix before 11am but no snow accumulations along the floors. By the end of the day conditions will clear and we look fairly dry.

For my friends in the mountains, mostly cloudy skies will take over your Tuesday with snow levels will remain around 3,500ft-4.500ft! Snow showers will organize in the morning over the Central Mountains and scatter through the afternoon. Accumulations look fairly light with 1-3 inches expected in the higher terrain, and 2-4 inches over the higher summits by Wednesday morning.

If this isn't enough for you, don't fret! We are looking at above average temperatures heading into December, yet still some light dusting are on the way!

Idaho News 6

Good news is by Wednesday, a ridge of high pressure builds over the Western U.S bringing us a cool and dry trend through the end of the week. Highs in the afternoon sit near the lower 40s.

By Thursday, you'll wanna incorporate a jacket to your thanksgiving outfit, temperatures in the morning will sit in the 20s with upper 30s by the afternoon!

Friday looks to be the coldest day of the week with temperatures sitting in the upper 30s!

The weekend continues the cold and dry trend with upper 30s and mostly sunny skies.

As always take care of yourself and others,

