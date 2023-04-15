Watch Now
One more mild day on Sunday, cooler temperatures next week

Cold front moving through on Monday with rain showers, thunderstorms and mountain snow
Posted at 4:07 PM, Apr 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-15 18:07:20-04

A weak ridge is providing a pleasant afternoon across central and southern Idaho. Highs reached the 60s in the Treasure Valley and the 40s and 50s in the mountains. Temperatures will be even milder on Sunday as temperatures warm into the 70s in the Treasure Valley and the 50s and 60s in the central mountains.

A cold front moves through on Monday. Rain showers, mountain snow and gusty winds will accompany the frontal passage. Snow levels fall to around 4000-5000 feet in the central mountains. A couple inches of snow are possible by Tuesday morning in the McCall area and the east central mountains.

Temperatures gradually begin to moderate closer to normal by next weekend. Another ridge of high pressure looks to build over the western United States by next week. Warm temperatures and dry conditions look to return.

