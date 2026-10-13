One More Frosty Morning, Then Idaho Warms Into the 70s

Protect the Plants: Frost and a Freeze Wednesday Morning

Wednesday morning will be the coldest part of the forecast.

Clear skies, dry air, and light winds overnight will allow temperatures to quickly fall, with much of the Treasure Valley dropping into the low to mid 30s.

A Frost Advisory remains in effect for parts of the Snake River Plain, while colder air settling into the western Magic Valley will send temperatures down to around 28 to 32 degrees, where a Freeze Warning is in effect.

If you still have sensitive plants outside, Wednesday morning is another morning to protect them from the cold.

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 10/13/26

From the 30s to the 60s: A Big Wednesday Temperature Swing

The cold won't last long once the sun comes up.

After patchy morning frost, Wednesday turns sunny with temperatures recovering into the mid-60s across the lower valleys.

I expect Boise to reach about 66 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

That's close to average for the middle of October and just the beginning of a much warmer stretch of weather.

Here Come the 70s

Thursday is when you'll really begin to notice the change.

High pressure will strengthen across the region, bringing clear skies, light winds and warmer afternoons.

Boise climbs to around 71 degrees Thursday before jumping to around 77 Friday.

By Friday, temperatures across the region are expected to run 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

So we're going from frost on the ground Wednesday morning to short-sleeve weather during the afternoons by the end of the week.

The Weekend Is Looking Fantastic

If you're making outdoor plans, this could be one of those classic beautiful October weekends in Idaho.

Saturday looks sunny and dry with a high around 76 in Boise.

Sunday stays sunny, with a high around 73 degrees.

A weak cold front arrives Sunday, but the main impact will be shaving a few degrees off the temperature. It will still be warmer than normal.

Weekend at a Glance

Day Forecast High Friday Sunny 77° Saturday Sunny 76° Sunday Sunny 73°

Enjoy the Warmth, Cooler Weather Is Waiting Next Week

The warm pattern holds into Monday, with Boise still near 70 degrees.

After that, the pattern begins to change.

A stronger trough is expected to dig into the western U.S. from the Gulf of Alaska around the middle of next week. That will bring a more significant drop in temperatures along with increasing precipitation chances.

Boise currently has a 30% chance of showers Monday night and a 20% chance Tuesday, with Tuesday's high dropping to around 57 degrees.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 37. NW wind 5-10 mph becoming calm in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph this evening.

Wednesday

Patchy frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny with a milder afternoon and high near 66. Calm wind becoming NW5-10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40. NNW wind becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday

Sunny & milder, with a high near 71. Light wind

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 42. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday

Sunny and very pleasant, with a high near 77.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 48.

Saturday

Sunny & mild, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny & much cooler, with a high near 57.

