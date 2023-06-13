Watch Now
One more evening of storms then a change of season!

Posted at 1:30 PM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 16:40:26-04

Storms with localized heavy downpours are still possible this afternoon and evening then a big change to our recent weather pattern as much drier and cooler air replaces the moist air that has been in place for nearly two weeks.

Expect a chance of storms in Ada County between 6 pm and 7 pm this evening then again around midnight in the Boise area as a cold front sweeps through from the west ushering in a very pleasant air mass.

Expect a very comfortable day Wednesday with sunshine, a breeze, and temperatures in the valley in the mid to upper-70s which is a few degrees cooler than normal. The higher elevations will have sunshine and temperatures in the 60s and overnight lows dropping into the upper-30s!

Thursday looks amazing as well with sunshine, a light breeze, and temperatures of 75-80 in the valley while we can expect 65-70 in the central mountains.

A slow warming trend continues into Friday with highs in the low-80s and sunshine.

The valley should stay warm on Saturday but clouds may be on the increase while temperatures rise into the mid-80s. In the mountains, there is a slight chance of showers north of Donnelly in Valley County.

Sunday should be cooler as another cold front crosses the state. Expect partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers along with a breeze in the valley and high temps back down to the mid-70s. the central mountains have a chance of afternoon showers and it will be chilly with highs only in the low 60s.

There is a possibility of snow above 6500 feet in the central mountains by Monday night!

Stay connected right here or on my Facebook Page for updates to my forecast for this weekend!

