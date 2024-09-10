One more day of warm and dry conditions before mid week showers and storms arrive

Good Morning Idaho

Today expect hazy and warm conditions to persist. Valley floors will reach the 90s, where the central mountains will sit in the 80s. Later this evening, an approaching low will cause clouds to build in and bring a slight chance of storms along NE Oregon and West Central Idaho.

Wednesday

The center of the upper level low moves in pushing a cold front to the area. Showers and scattered storms will develop along the front. If you're in Oregon I would expect to see this by the late morning. However, Southwest Idaho can expect showers from 3pm-8pm. Gusty winds from 40mph-60mph, small hail, and heavy downpour will be possible in the stronger cells. Flash flooding and debris flow will be a threat over burn scars.

Due to the possibility of strong storms, a fire weather watch has been issued from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. Be sure to keep an eye out for smoke plumes.

Thursday

As the low moves exits towards the east, chances of storms move with it. Therefore, based on its track the highest chance of rain will occur over the Central Mountains. Valley floors may see a shower or two but chances won't be as great.

After both Wednesday and Thursday it's possible the mountains will see about 0.5 inches of rainfall. With valley floors being between 0.10 to 0.25 inches.

Friday

Dry trends will take over and we warm back towards the 80s over the weekend.

Be sure to stay up to date with us as we head into Wednesday and make sure you've got the umbrella ready to go.

Have a great day Idaho

