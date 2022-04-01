Watch
On-again-off-again wind and 60-degree weather expected across southern Idaho this weekend

Posted at 9:38 AM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 11:38:20-04

NAMPA, Idaho — Friday will be sunny with light wind. After a chilly start to the morning it's going to be a lovely afternoon with temperatures in the valley reaching 60 degrees.

Friday Zone Forecasts:

West Central Mountains:
A.M: Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 52.
P.M: Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 35.

Boise Mountains:
A.M: Increasing clouds. Highs 43 to 57.
P.M: Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 35

Lower Treasure Valley:
A.M: Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62. Light winds.
P.M: Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

Upper Treasure Valley:
A.M: Increasing clouds. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
P.M: Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38. East winds up to 10 mph.

Western Magic Valley:
A.M: Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
P.M: Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

