October Warmth Continues This Weekend Before Cooler, Wetter Weather Returns

A Warm October Weekend

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, the weather will cooperate.

High pressure remains in control across the Pacific Northwest, keeping Southwest Idaho warm and dry. Saturday looks like the warmest day, with Boise reaching around 77 degrees, roughly 10 degrees above normal.

Expect mostly sunny skies Saturday with winds becoming light during the afternoon.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and cooler, with temperatures dropping into the mid-40s.

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast 10/16/26

Slightly Cooler Sunday, But Still Beautiful

Sunday brings a modest cooldown, but it will still be warmer than normal for the middle of October.

Look for sunshine and a high around 73 degrees in Boise. Winds should also be lighter as the pressure gradient weakens.

Sunday night stays mostly clear with a low around 48.

Another Warm Day Monday

The warm weather isn't finished yet.

Monday rebounds to around 77 degrees under sunny skies, making it another unusually warm October afternoon across the Treasure Valley.

But Monday will be near the end of this warm stretch.

Cooler Air Arrives Tuesday

A changing weather pattern begins Tuesday as a trough develops along the West Coast and a cold front moves through the region.

Boise's high falls to around 68 degrees, a noticeable change from Monday's upper 70s.

Clouds will also increase, with the first small chance of showers arriving Tuesday night.

Rain Chances Increase Wednesday and Thursday

The pattern becomes more active during the middle and latter part of next week.

Boise has about a 30% chance of showers Wednesday, increasing to around 40% Wednesday night and Thursday.

Thursday's high drops to around 63 degrees, with areas of fog also possible.

For the mountains, colder temperatures mean some of the precipitation could fall as snow, while the valleys primarily see rain.

From the Upper 70s to the Upper 50s

The bigger story may ultimately be the temperature swing.

Boise could reach around 77 degrees Saturday and again Monday, but by Friday the forecast high is only around 58 degrees.

That represents nearly a 20-degree drop from the warmest afternoons of the weekend and Monday.

The broader pattern favors temperatures dropping to near normal Tuesday, then around 5 degrees below normal Thursday and Friday.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. East southeast wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.