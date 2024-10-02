October brings one of the best forecasts of the year

Happy Hump Day

Temperatures start the day in the chilly 40s and 50s, grab a jacket heading out the door. This afternoon will mirror yesterday, mid 70s and clear skies! If you couldn't get outdoors certainly take advantage of the day and fabulous week ahead.

Tomorrow the wonderful cool afternoons continue, before a slight warm up into Friday with temperatures sitting in the mid 80s! Shortly after, a cold front will arrive bringing a slight chance of showers towards Baker City and possibly the Central Mountains Friday Evening. However, it's looking like minimal rain at that. I'll keep my eyes on this as we continue through the work week.

Otherwise, Enjoy the wonderful weather ahead, and get outdoors!

As always take care of yourself and others

