Nothing spooky about this weekend's forecast! Unseasonably warm through Monday.

NAMPA, Idaho — Friday is shaping out to be a boo-tiful day!

Expect sufficient sunshine Friday in the valley with temperatures rising to near 70 degrees with light wind and gusts up to 20mph.

In Valley County, however, there will be lots of clouds with a good chance of afternoon showers.

On Saturday most areas should break out into some sunshine mixed with some clouds. and will continue to be mild with highs in the 60s.

By Saturday night there will be some showers in the central mountains and possibly in the valley.

For Halloween, on Sunday there is a 30% chance of light, localized rain across the Treasure Valley.