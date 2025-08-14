Normal Temps Return with Spotty Storms and Lingering Smoke

Happy Friday Eve to you!

The weekend is on the horizon, and so is some much-needed relief from the triple-digit heat.

Idaho News 6

Heads up, a red flag warning is still in place through 10 pm today along eastern Idaho. This is due to gusty winds and low relative humidity values; avoid all outdoor burning today.

Temperatures will dip back to normal today and stay there through Saturday as a broad Pacific trough moves into the Northwest. A touch of monsoon moisture will keep a slight chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms in southeast Owyhee and southern Twin Falls Counties.

By Saturday, a weakening storm system will still pack enough punch for scattered showers and storms in Baker and northwestern Harney Counties. Smoke from recent wildfires will linger through Friday night, mainly in central Idaho.

Sunday starts unsettled with a stalled front bringing a 15–30% chance of showers and storms, before sunnier, warmer weather returns Monday. Heat builds Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure expands over the West.

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/