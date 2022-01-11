No changes in our weather through this weekend

Our dry weather pattern is here to stay for a while. Don't expect snow in Boise for some time to come.

Snow is falling in northern Idaho and some snow showers are possible in Valley County tonight and again Thursday night but no accumulation is likely as the primary storm track remains well to our north.

There is a temperature inversion but it is not very strong so temperatures in the mountains are similar to what we have in the valley.

I can look ahead 16 days in the long-range computer models and there are no major storms showing up for Idaho. There is an indication that an arctic air mass may move in from the north around the 27th of January. This could change but I am keeping my eye on the charts and will keep you updated. In the meantime don't expect too many changes over the next week to ten days.

