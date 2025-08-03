Nice weekend weather followed by a fall in summer temperatures

Temperatures are sitting pretty average which is nice for those enjoying the outdoors this weekend but if you a looking for cooler, the work week may have what you are looking for.

We will stick to those mid 90's for the Treasure Valley and low 90's for the Magic Valley but Monday has something very different in store. The day will mostly sit into the 70's with temperatures peaking into the mid 80's at the warmest.

Temperatures rise once again in the middle of the week, but not for long, as next weekend could see some 80's for a not-so-hot start to August. Temperatures are normal for this time of year, which is nice to see compared to the warmer-than-usual trend Idaho has seen over the past half-decade.

Enjoy the rest of the lovely weekend, and here is your extended forecast:

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 95

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 90

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 92

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89