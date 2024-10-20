Nice skies and cool days ahead

Hello Idaho! I hope you're having a nice weekend.

Temperatures sticking nice and cool into the 60's for your Saturday but slightly warmer days are expected this week. We have some 70's just barely expected on Sunday and Monday before we drop back into the 60's again. We break 70 and Thursday and then more 60's after that.

Nice skies will also be in the forecast. Monday may bring slight showers for the Treasure Valley but only if the passing system gets any lower, nothing intense rain wise is expected. After that, partly cloudy skies will continue on as mild and cool days are the norm for now.

Lows fall into the 40's across the board and only get into the 50's next weekend. Stay safe for the rest of the weekend and make sure to stay warm.