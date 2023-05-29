Nice day ahead with localized afternoon showers in central Idaho

Happy Memorial Day!

A ridge of high pressure over the eastern Great Basin combined with a low pressure system from the coast will continue to send afternoon activity to the Gem State.

Bust out that sunscreen as you're backyard grilling and enjoying the holiday! A nice day ahead for the Treasure Valley throughout. Enjoy sunshine, calm weather, and temperatures warming into the 80s in the afternoon.Temps in the higher elevations of south/central Idaho will hit the 70s with a potential for afternoon active weather.

Areas of the Nevada border including south Owyhee County and Twin Falls County will see afternoon and evening showers with t-storms again. About a 40% chance around noon which sticks around through 5PM. Some storm activity will continue though the night. For areas of the East Central Mountains like Ketchum and Stanley, we'll see showers and t-storms later in the day, mainly after 4PM. Some storms could drop heavy rain or hail and gusty winds could develop. In areas with ongoing flooding concerns, rapid rainfall can exacerbate conditions.