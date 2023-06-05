Nice day ahead with isolated mountain showers

Cloudier conditions to start out our Monday due to overnight moisture...check out the moonlit view from Tamarack.

The Treasure Valley is looking at mostly sunny conditions Monday with a slight chance of precipitation in the morning and a slight chance of t-storms in the afternoon. Very minimal impact in the lower valleys today from this low pressure activity. Highs will hit the mid 80s.

On the other hand, central Idaho is tracking a 50% chance of rain this afternoon and evening as isolated t-storms develop in the region. Some storms could produce gusty rain and hail.

More storms are set to continue through the remainder of this week as a slow moving low pressure system sends moisture to us from the coast.