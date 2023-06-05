Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Nice day ahead with isolated mountain showers

Tamarack Resort Monday June 5
Tamarack
Tamarack Resort Monday June 5
Overnight moisture
Treasure Valley Day Planner
Posted at 4:59 AM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 07:24:17-04

Cloudier conditions to start out our Monday due to overnight moisture...check out the moonlit view from Tamarack.

The Treasure Valley is looking at mostly sunny conditions Monday with a slight chance of precipitation in the morning and a slight chance of t-storms in the afternoon. Very minimal impact in the lower valleys today from this low pressure activity. Highs will hit the mid 80s.

On the other hand, central Idaho is tracking a 50% chance of rain this afternoon and evening as isolated t-storms develop in the region. Some storms could produce gusty rain and hail.

More storms are set to continue through the remainder of this week as a slow moving low pressure system sends moisture to us from the coast.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018