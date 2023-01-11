Watch Now
Nice day ahead for the SW Idaho after morning fog

Idaho News 6
Posted at 7:30 AM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 09:30:09-05

The fog in the Treasure Valley this morning is THICK.

This advisory expiring at 9AM:

Dense Fog Advisory

Visibility was under 1/4 mile near Caldwell, Nampa and other areas of western Idaho. A Dense Fog Advisory issued by the National Weather Service extended to include the city of Boise and eastern Oregon. Conditions are set to improve later this morning by 10 AM. Use caution on the roads!


Once this fog clears up, conditions will be really nice today in southern Idaho. Temperatures are above normal in the mid 40s in the lower valleys. In addition, we're tracking partial cloud cover (with ample sunshine) in the region.

