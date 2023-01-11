Nice day ahead for the SW Idaho after morning fog

The fog in the Treasure Valley this morning is THICK.

This advisory expiring at 9AM:

Idaho News 6

Visibility was under 1/4 mile near Caldwell, Nampa and other areas of western Idaho. A Dense Fog Advisory issued by the National Weather Service extended to include the city of Boise and eastern Oregon. Conditions are set to improve later this morning by 10 AM. Use caution on the roads!

⚠️ Poor visibility from Dense fog will continue through the morning commute from Burns to Ontario through Mountain Home. Please allow for extra time to get to your destination. #idwx #orwx pic.twitter.com/hxoCBsHfHT — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) January 11, 2023



Once this fog clears up, conditions will be really nice today in southern Idaho. Temperatures are above normal in the mid 40s in the lower valleys. In addition, we're tracking partial cloud cover (with ample sunshine) in the region.

