Nice and calm weather will lead to a stormy weekend

Happy Wednesday Morning! We've got cloudy conditions to start the day with the sunshine coming out by the afternoon. Enjoy the drier conditions before the rain rolls in on our weekend.

Idaho News 6

Showers for the West Central Mountains and Southwest Highlands will start as early as Thursday! The Treasure and Magic Valleys look to remain dry until Friday afternoon. Into the weekend, a more active weather pattern develops, and has the potential to bring on a chance of Thunderstorms through Sunday. By Sunday, temperatures will have cooled to the 60s!

Either way, we can't get May flowers without April showers.

