Next round of rainfall arrives Thursday afternoon; cold and blustery end to the week

Early risers in the Treasure Valley woke up to rain showers, but the rain is quickly exiting to the east into the Magic Valley. The central mountains received a light to moderate snowfall with around an inch of snow at Bogus Basin, 3.5 inches at Sun Valley, and almost 6 inches at Tamarack.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains active through 3:00 AM Friday for the central mountains near Stanley and Sun Valley. An additional 4-10" of snow will fall above 7000 feet, with 1-4" above 4500 feet.
Skies remain mostly cloudy as this morning's system moves away, with a brief break from precipitation. Clouds increase and winds strengthen ahead of an approaching cold front in the afternoon. Temperatures will be 5-10° cooler than yesterday's mid 50s.
Rain returns during the evening commute, with snow levels dropping to valley floors. Precipitation mostly ends before a changeover to snow in the Treasure Valley, but the Magic Valley can expect a quick coating to 1 inch of snowfall by Friday morning, possibly leading to slick roadways for the morning commute.
Wind will stay on the gusty side through the end of the work week, with 20-30mph gusts in the Treasure Valley and up to 40mph gusts in the Magic Valley. Colder air will slowly continue to settle into Idaho on Friday with temperatures falling another 5-10° into the upper 30s and lower 40s. A high pressure ridge brings clear skies and calm winds to the Pacific Northwest Friday night into Saturday. This will lead to a frigid Saturday morning with single digit temperatures in the central mountains and 10s and 20s in lower elevations. Clouds increase Saturday evening as another storm system approaches. There is a chance of snow showers in the Treasure Valley, with less than an inch of accumulation expected. However, the northern areas could see higher amounts, with McCall potentially receiving 2-4 inches by Sunday morning.