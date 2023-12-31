New year brings in cool temps as winter continues

IDAHO — Temperatures will stay consistently with highs in the 40s as we ring in the new year.

Conditions should be nice for the Potato drop as well with partly cloudy conditions and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Partly cloudy weather is expected for the majority of the week as well.

2024 will continue to see somewhat warmer temperatures to start the year as Winter hasn't taken full effect. Precipitation won't be much of a factor until next weekend. Colder weather and chances of rain-snow mix are coming later in the week.