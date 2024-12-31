New year and a new system arrives with rain and snow

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — The final day of 2024 has arrived and another clear day is ahead, but with the start of the new year, a new system is on the horizon bringing new rain and snow.

Your forecast going into tonight is looking clear and very cool. No worries about any rain or snow falling until just after the start of 2025. Early Wednesday morning, a low pressure system moves in bringing in morning snow to the Treasure and Magic Valley's.

National weather service says after 2 p.m. on the first of the year, rain snow mixes are expected but day one of 2025 will be cold and wet. Temperatures are expected to climb after that with more precipitation on the way into the weekend.

30s from today into tomorrow, 40s after that consistently until the start of next week when temperatures fall once again.

Enjoy tonight, stay warm and be ready for a wet start to 2025.