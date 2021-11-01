New month, same weather patterns

NAMPA, Idaho — Waking up this morning, a few showers continued to move across the lower Treasure Valley along the Idaho/Oregon border. Additional showers can be found over the west-central and Boise mountains.

Wet weather lingers through Tuesday and should decrease throughout the afternoon. Wednesday will remain mostly dry. Temperatures Monday through Wednesday remain at least five degrees above normal.

Another low-pressure system moves through Idaho Thursday bringing rain, high-elevation snow, and gusty winds. Precipitation totals will be light to moderate measuring less than a quarter-inch in the valleys; half-inch of rain in the mountains.

Snow levels will be 8,000-9,000ft.