Near record warmth for late week, but fall weather returns next week

A strong high pressure ridge continues to amplify and expand over the Pacific Northwest bringing near record warmth to the Gem State on Thursday. The record high stand at 83° (1927) in Boise, and 79° in Twin Falls (2017), both locations will challenge those temperatures. Pristine conditions can be expected with sunny afternoons, clear nights, and light winds lasting through Saturday. Even mountain spots get in on the warmth with temperatures around 70°.

Enjoy ever minute, because a major pattern shift will bring a significant cool-down to the region next week. It begins on Sunday as a weak low pressure system arrives during the evening. Scattered showers impact the Treasure and Magic valleys Sunday night into Monday, with more numerous showers in the mountains. Snow levels will remain fairly high around 7000 feet. Daytime highs will cool off into the 60s in the valleys and 50s for the mountain areas Monday and Tuesday.

A brief respite from the wet weather is anticipated Monday night into Tuesday as weak high pressure attempts to build into the region. There is some uncertainty as to what transpires thereafter. The longer-range forecast models are painting two, very different pictures with some showing a reinforcing shot of cold air and precipitation arriving Tuesday night and others showing high pressure building in which would keep the region dry and mild. The former would mean chilly temperatures and widespread precipitation with snow levels falling as low as 4000 feet by Wednesday. There is also the potential for the first widespread frost/freeze across the Snake River Plain Wednesday night into Thursday.

Forecast confidence will increase over the next couple of days, so keep checking back in for more updates!