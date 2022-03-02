Near-record warmth continues into Thursday

The temperature in Boise hit 67 degrees, just one degree shy of the record 68 set in 2009. More unseasonably warmth continues on Thursday as temperatures again soar at least into the mid-60s.

Freezing levels are running as high as 9000ft but will drop as a cold front moves through on Friday. Rain showers will fall and snow levels will follow with snow down to 3000ft by Friday night.

Snow showers are possible on Saturday morning in the Treasure Valley with the sky remaining cloudy all day. By Sunday sunshine will increase from west to east and temperatures will be closer to normal.

We can expect close to normal temperatures next week as well.

