Near-record warmth and elevated fire danger continue before a strong cold front arrives Wednesday night

An unusually strong upper-level ridge is bringing near-record temperatures, gusty winds, and elevated fire danger to the region through Wednesday before a cold front delivers a significant cooldown.

Temperatures will run 15 to 20 degrees above seasonal normals, with valley highs reaching the mid-70s. The combination of gusty southerly winds reaching 25 to 45 mph and single-digit to low double-digit relative humidity will create heightened fire danger across the open rangelands of southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho, particularly south of the Snake River along the Nevada border.

One More Near-Record Warm Day before a Sharp Break

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 3/24/26

These winds will also cause brief periods of blowing dust across Harney and Malheur counties, which could restrict visibility for drivers.

A cold front will begin pushing into southeast Oregon on Wednesday, dropping temperatures by 5 to 10 degrees, while southwest Idaho maintains near-record warmth for one more day. Precipitation will be light and mostly confined to northern mountains, where a 30 to 40 percent chance of showers is forecast. Precipitation totals will generally remain under a tenth of an inch. Snow levels will stay above 8,000 feet through Wednesday afternoon.

The cold front will sweep through the rest of the area Wednesday night. While valleys will remain largely dry, northwest winds will gust up to 45 mph through Thursday, especially along the Interstate 84 corridor from Mountain Home through the Western Magic Valley. This could create additional blowing dust and lower visibilities at times.

Thursday will bring much cooler air, with high temperatures plummeting 10 to 25 degrees from Wednesday's levels. Snow levels will also drop significantly to around 4,000 to 5,000 feet by Thursday morning.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Wind becoming calm.

Wednesday

Partly sunny & continued unseasonably warm, with a high near 73. Light wind becoming NW 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy & colder, with a low around 35. NW wind 10 to 15 mph diminishing late.

Thursday

Sunny & much cooler, with a high near 55. NW wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear & colder, with a low around 31. NW wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Friday

Mostly sunny with a milder afternoon, with a high near 68.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday

Partly sunny, warm & pleasant, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday

Partly sunny & warm, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy & cooler with a chance of showers, with a high near 65.