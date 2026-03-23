Near-record temperatures and elevated fire danger expected before a strong cold front arrives Wednesday

Near-record temperatures in the mid-70s will continue through Wednesday across the region, accompanied by gusty winds that will create elevated fire danger near the Nevada border before a cold front brings cooler weather.

An upper-level ridge will briefly return tonight through Tuesday in response to a developing trough off the British Columbia coast. Temperatures will climb 10 to 15 degrees above normal by Tuesday, with valley highs reaching the mid-70s.

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 3/23/26

These warm temperatures will combine with single-digit afternoon relative humidity values and wind gusts up to 50 mph over southeast Oregon near the Nevada border. These gusty pre-frontal winds will bring heightened fire danger to the lower elevations near the Oregon-Nevada border on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

Ahead of the approaching cold front, a 20 to 30 percent chance for showers exists across the higher terrain of Baker County and the west-central Idaho mountains on Tuesday.

As the front slowly moves southeasterly across the area on Wednesday, temperatures will return closer to normal across much of southeast Oregon but remain well above normal across southwest Idaho.

Temperatures will cool significantly overnight on Wednesday behind the front. Snow levels will lower from above 8,000 feet down to 4,000 to 5,000 feet by the end of the precipitation. Light snow showers above 5,000 feet will bring minor snow accumulation to higher elevations over northern Valley County Wednesday night.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

