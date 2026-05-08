Near-record heat wave arrives Sunday with temperatures potentially reaching 96 degrees Tuesday in Idaho

A significant heat wave will build over the region this weekend, with temperatures potentially reaching near-record levels by Tuesday. Lower elevations could see their first 90-degree day of the year on Sunday, with the heat peaking at 96 degrees on Tuesday.

Near- Record Heat is in Scott Dorval's video forecast

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast 5/8/26

A surface front will push through southeast Oregon this evening, bringing wind gusts to 35 mph in the typically windier spots of northern Malheur and Baker counties. The front and winds will work through the lower and middle Snake River Plain overnight, keeping conditions breezy with gusts to 30 mph. Saturday will be the coolest day for most locations as the shortwave trough moves east and an upper-level ridge amplifies over central Oregon and Washington.

The warm air mass under the building ridge will shift into the region on Sunday, bringing an abrupt warmup. As winds become easterly, high temperatures on Sunday will push 15 to 20 degrees above normal, placing lower elevation sites near 90 degrees and mountain valleys into the upper 70s.

Near-record temperatures are anticipated next week as high pressure builds over the western United States. Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the week and the hottest of the year so far, with temperatures pushing 25 degrees above normal and highs reaching the mid-90s. It is worth noting that water temperatures will still be running cold, so anyone participating in water recreation should take extra precautions.

The pattern becomes less certain after Wednesday. An upper-level trough may close off into a low off the California coast or stay in the flow aloft and cross the area. In either case, a southerly push of moisture will lead to slight chances of precipitation and possibly some thunder over higher terrain Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will begin trending cooler beyond Tuesday, becoming more seasonable by Friday.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 49. Light wind.

Saturday

Sunny & pleasant, with a high near 78. Wind NW 4-8.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Light wind.

Sunday

Sunny and much hotter, with a high near 92. Wind SE 5-15, with gusts as high as 20 mph, especially in the morning

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. SEwind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday

Sunny and very hot, with a high near 96.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 80.

