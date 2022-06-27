Near record heat across southwestern Idaho Monday

NAMPA, Idaho — Incredibly warm temperatures sweep across southwestern Idaho this morning. Today also marks the first official day to float the Boise River!

I'm forecasting triple-digit temps averaging 102-degrees in most Treasure Valley locations. The record was back in 2015 with 106-degrees. During exceptionally warm weather events like today and really the rest of this week, do not forget to look before you lock your vehicles. Do not leave children or pets in locked vehicles.

On a 70-degree day a car can reach 100+ degrees in just 25 minutes.

With temperatures exceeding 70-degrees by this morning be mindful. Stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay safe!