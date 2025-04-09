Near record breaking warmth expected

Happy Hump Day everyone!

Get ready for a mid-week warm-up. An upper-level ridge will bring sunnier and warmer conditions as we end the week.

This afternoon, valley floors are expected to top out in the upper 60s! However, the warmest day will be Thursday. Boise is expected to hit 81 degrees, with the daily record being 82 degrees set in 2023! This will be a buzzer-beater for sure.

By the weekend, a cold front will move through on Friday, lowering temperatures into the mid-50s through the weekend. Showers will follow behind the front into Saturday, favoring mostly NE Oregon and the West Central mountains, but a stray shower or two will still be possible along the Treasure Valley.

As always take care of yourself and others,

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/