Near-normal temperatures and dry, breezy conditions continue before a weekend storm brings another cooldown

Dry and breezy conditions will persist through Friday before an Alaskan low-pressure system moves into the region this weekend, bringing cooler temperatures, gusty winds, and mountain snow.

Scott Dorval's video forecast highlights a rather cool weekend ahead

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 5/13/26

Despite near-normal temperatures, conditions remain very dry with afternoon minimum relative humidity values in the teens in lower elevations and 20s in higher elevations. Wind gusts in the afternoon will reach 20 to 30 mph in the upper Snake River Plain, ridges, and highlands. Overnight winds in most areas will calm to 10 mph or less, while gusts up to 25 mph will persist on ridges and along the Snake River.

An approaching Alaskan low will move into the region Saturday morning. Clouds will increase and showers will develop north of the area early in the morning, moving into eastern Oregon and western Idaho later in the morning and early afternoon. As the core of the low moves through, precipitation will shift from northwest to southeast and remain focused over mountains and highlands. The colder air mass accompanying the low will drop snow levels to 4,000 feet by midnight Saturday, potentially dropping even lower into Sunday. This system will also bring a return of very gusty winds beginning Saturday afternoon, with gusts reaching 35 to 40 mph.

A cold-core low will center over the Northern Rockies on Sunday, continuing well-below-normal temperatures across eastern Oregon and southwest Idaho. Snow levels will be low Sunday morning, around 3,500 to 4,500 feet, before rising to 5,000 to 6,000 feet by Sunday afternoon. A chance of showers is forecast mainly over the mountains, with light snow accumulations possible for higher terrain. Unstable conditions due to cold air aloft may also allow isolated thunderstorms to develop Sunday afternoon.

Windy conditions will last through the rest of the weekend as the forecast area sits on the back side of the low. The low is expected to depart toward the east on Monday, allowing temperatures to rebound while winds and shower coverage decrease. Warmer and drier conditions are anticipated for Wednesday and Thursday.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Wind becoming calm after midnight.

Friday

Sunny & comfortable, with a high near 70. Light wind.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Wind becoming calm.

Saturday

Mostly sunny & cooler, with a high near 63. NW wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. NNW wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny & unseasonably cool, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday

Sunny & pleasant, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Thursday

Sunny & warmer, with a high near 79.