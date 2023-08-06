My Scott Score is an 8 out of 10! Find out where and when.

We have been dodging showers in the mountains this weekend with Ada County seeing at least one heavy downpour Sunday afternoon. The temperatures have been cooler with all the clouds and precipitation and I believe we will continue to see comfortable temperatures the next couple of days.

On Monday Boise will see sunshine in the morning with increasing afternoon clouds then a chance of showers in the evening and at night. Temperatures will be in in the low 80s in the valley making it a very comfortable day! The McCall area will clouds quickly increase with showers developing as early as late morning to noon. Showers & storms are likely in the afternoon through the night. The Boise mountains will see storms later in the day.

Tuesday looks absolutely amazing with sunshine, a nice northwest breeze and a cool, comfortable morning. The low will be near 60 and in the afternoon it will be around 85 in the valley and in the 70s in the mountains above 4500 feet.

It will heat up to near and then above 90 for the rest of the week and will remain mainly dry with lots of sunshine and some clouds. Next weekend should be hotter with highs back in the mid-90s with sunshine.

