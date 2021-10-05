Much Cooler Weather Arrives Wednesday

Boise hit the mid-80s again on Tuesday but that will likely be the last time temperatures top 80 this year.

Wednesday will be much cooler with afternoon highs only near 70 and a mostly cloudy sky. There is a chance of showers in Boise around 7 am then a slight chance especially east of Boise later in the day.

Thursday temperatures will drop a bit more into the mid-60s with lots of clouds and a slight chance of a passing shower in Ada County.

Friday another system will approach with more showers but it's difficult to tell whether these showers will hit the Boise area. Right now the focus appears to be more east into Elmore County.

Saturday looks to be a nice Fall day with highs in the mid-60s and sunshine! Sunday should be in the 60s as well with increasing clouds.

Early next week a more potent system should move into the area bring blustery, colder conditions with valley rain and some potentially significant mountain snow. Stay connected to my Facebook Page for updates!