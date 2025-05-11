Much cooler temperatures arrive on Monday, here's the latest

After temperatures near 90° over the weekend, much cooler temperatures are on the way for next week with a chance for showers, especially in the higher elevations.

Tonight

Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 51. Breezy conditions continue.

Monday

Mostly sunny, breezy & cooler with a high near 69. Light morning wind will give way to breezy conditions.

Tuesday

Partly sunny with a chance of afternoon showers, especially in the higher terrain. High near 65. Wind NW 10-18 with gusts to 25 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

