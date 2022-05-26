Much cooler and wetter this weekend

Thunderstorms are possible Thursday night then clearing for a sunny start to Friday. Clouds will be on the increase Friday afternoon with the chance of showers & gusty wind with a high temperature in the mid-70s.

Late Friday night rain will fall in southwest Idaho with one to two tenths possible when that rain stops in Boise around 8 am. My latest forecast has much of the daylight hour on Saturday partly cloudy with just a chance of a shower and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. The next wave of showers and storms will arrive Saturday evening.

It looks to me that rain will fall overnight Saturday and last until at least midday Sunday. It will be a cold wet Sunday morning with temperatures in the 40s most of the day in the valley! There is a chance it could rain into Sunday evening as well. Ada County could see a half to three-quarters of an inch of rain over the weekend as showers are likely into Monday as well.

Temperatures should quickly warm next week with 70 by Tuesday, mid-70s Wednesday, and possibly mid-80s by Thursday!

The last check of the water temperature at Lucky Peak was 55 degrees on Tuesday. The water level was coming up about one foot per day but has not leveled off and will likely stay around 3036 feet. This leaves Macks Creek and Robie Creek boat ramps closed while the other five ramps are open.

