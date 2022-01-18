Mountain snow & valley mix to scour out inversion temporarily

A fast-moving system will drop a few inches of snow in the central mountains and give the valley a mix of snow, freezing rain, and rain on Thursday. A cold front Thursday night should clear the valley of fog and pollution resulting in sunshine on Friday and especially Saturday when it could be 40 degrees with light wind and a deep blue sky.

The McCall area should see around 2-3 inches of snow mainly from Thursday morning through Thursday night with lingering snow showers Friday morning. The Boise Mountains should see 1-3 inches of snow and ski areas should see 3-5 inches of snow and possibly a little bit more.

In the meantime, it will be mainly cloudy and cold in the valley again on Wednesday with little change into Thursday morning. The cleaner air should be noticeable by Friday.

Be ready for what could be a fantastic afternoon in the valley on Saturday with that light wind and sunshine and 40 degrees!

