Mountain snow continues through Tuesday

Ski resorts have seen 1-2 feet of snow and another foot is likely by Tuesday. The valley will see lots of wind on Monday with only a stray shower until Monday night when rain will increase then change over to snow with a coating possible by Tuesday morning.

The heaviest snow has shifted to the Sun Valley and Stanley areas where a foot of snow is likely overnight with more snow on Monday and Tuesday.

The Boise area only recorded less than a tenth of an inch of moisture all the while the mountains are seeing heavy snow. This is all due to mountain (orographic) lifting of the air.

McCall will see 1-2" of snow Sunday night into Monday morning before warming temperatures cause light snow showers to mix with and maybe change to rain for a time later in the day. More snow will move in Monday night and a period of white-out conditions are possible in the west-central and Boise mountains between 11 pm and 1 am.

The Treasure Valley may see accumulating snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning which may make for another slick morning commute.